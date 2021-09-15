Joyce M. Harrington of Bend, OR

September 20, 1951 - September 3, 2021

Arrangements: Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. 541- 382-2471 Please visit the online registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds.com

Services: A graveside service will be held Friday, September 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Redmond Memorial Cemetery

Contributions may be made to:

Brightside Animal Center 1355 NE Hemlock Ave, Redmond, OR 97756