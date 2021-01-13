The loving and much loved Joyce H. Laski, 94, was called to be with her heavenly father on Saturday, December 26, 2020.
The second of four children, she was born in Lost Valley Oregon, near Condon, in 1926, where her family raised sheep. The family moved to Albany Oregon in 1935 where Joyce graduated from high school and then worked as a waitress in a local restaurant where she also helped serve WWII soldiers from the nearby Camp Adair military training site. Shortly after WW2, she reluctantly accepted a blind date with Dale Marcy, a US Navy Sailor. They fell in love, married in Albany, lived in San Diego, and then raised their two sons, Bruce and Tim while living in Albany, Coquille, Coos Bay, Salem, Prineville, and Prairie City Oregon, where Dale was a pharmacist and Joyce worked in retail.
After separating from Dale, Joyce started a new life near her parents in Albany Oregon in 1969. She worked at the Albany Payless Drug Store, where she worked her way up to garden and automotive department manager and retired in 1985.
She loved to go dancing at local places and there met George Laski who she married in October 1976. They shared a loving and truly wonderful marriage in Sweet Home Oregon, where they regularly attended Sweet Home’s St. Helen’s Catholic Church. She also enjoyed her flower garden, vegetable garden, fishing for Kokanee, camping, traveling, and dancing with George at the VFW in Albany.
Joyce and George fully appreciated their retirements, visiting with extended family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and attending family reunions of their extended families. They were also avid travelers, visiting all 50 States and most Canadian provinces. Joyce traveled with other family members to Chile, Argentina, Wales, Scotland and the UK and enjoyed cruises to Caribbean islands, the Panama Canal, and Alaska.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Mary Ochse; younger brother Howard Ochse; older sister Gene Gross; first husband, Dale Marcy; second husband, George Laski; and elder son, Bruce Marcy.
She is survived by her younger sister, Joann Humphrey; younger son, Tim Marcy and his wife Ximena; daughter-in-law, Suzan Marcy; granddaughter, Nancy and husband Kordel Doll; grandson, Robert and wife Leslie Marcy; grandson Scott and wife Anna-Lena Marcy; granddaughter Lesa and husband Larry Simpson; and granddaughter Christina and husband Jamie Anderson. She is survived by great grandchildren Garret and wife Kimberly Marcy; Whitney and husband Sean Wilson; Jordan Marcy; Hayden Grover; Kira Marcy; Jareth Anderson; Polly Anderson; Aaron McCulloch; Larrisa Simpson; Rhianon Simpson. And she is survived by great great grandchildren Amelia, Sawyer, and Sadie Marcy and numerous nieces, nephews, and their families.
Joyce will be put to rest at the Pilot Butte Cemetery in Bend, OR on an as yet unspecified date in January accompanied by close family and Pastor Steven Koski of the First Presbyterian church. A celebration of Joyce’s life will take place later this summer.