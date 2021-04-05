Joyce Gasior
August 18, 1935 - March 26, 2021
Joyce Gasior died peacefully in her home, March 26, 2021, in Bend, OR. She was 85 years old.
Mrs. Gasior was born on August 18, 1935 in Irvington, NJ to her parents, Adelbert (Bert) and Grace Heinz. She married Kenneth Gasior in 1956. The Gasiors then moved to Texas where Kenneth began his career as a U.S. Air Force navigator. During that time, they moved frequently, both here and abroad before retiring in Central Oregon in 1990.
Joyce was an active wife and mother. During her years with us, she worked part-time, participated in numerous military activities (both fun and serious) and raised two sons. She enjoyed watching sports, listening to music, and traveling with her husband. She especially loved to entertain and truly enjoyed the company of her family and friends.
Mrs. Gasior is survived by her husband of 64 years Kenneth Gasior, her sons Stephen (Beverly) and David (Michelle), and grandchildren Grace and Alex. Please send any gift s or donations to Partners in Care, 141 NW 6th St Suite B, Redmond, OR 97756. Please visit the online registry for the family at deschutesmemorialchapel.com