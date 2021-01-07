Joyce Elaine Herriges was born in Portland Oregon on November 18, 1934. She passed away peacefully, December 29, 2020. Joyce moved to Central Oregon in her early thirties and lived there most of her life. She loved the Cascade Mountains and particularly the Three Sisters. Joyce was an avid gardener who loved roses and was a test grower for Jackson & Perkins for many years. Joyce also enjoyed her work in restaurants and hospital kitchens, and owned a small restaurant in Prineville in the 1970’s. She had always wanted to be a nurse, but was never able to fulfill that dream. Joyce seemed to get the most satisfaction out of serving people.
Joyce loved animals and enjoyed being around horses. Her favorite was a Peruvian mare she owned later in life and was able to ride due to the naturally smooth gait. She had polio as a child and often struggled with back issues. Joyce also had a fondness for Dachshunds and owned many throughout her life.
As she neared her eighties, she lived for a time in Sandy, Oregon with her son, but due to the wet cold winters decided to move to Boise, Idaho to be closer to her daughter and arid climate. She missed the Oregon mountains, but enjoyed spending time with her daughter and grandkids.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Ying Parker, and daughter and son-inlaw, Lisa and Darin Hlavinka, and grandchildren Carissa Gordan, Halie Hlavinka, Atlee Hlavinka, and great-grandson Maximus Gordan. She is preceded in death by her son Lonnie Parker.
No services will be held.