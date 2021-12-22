Joshua Keegan Geraghty was born in Bend, Oregon on July 1, 1981, to Edward and Leana Geraghty. He is survived by his parents, big brother Justin, sister-in-law Julie, nephew Keegan, stepmom Barbara, all of Bend, Grandfather Dick L. Williams of Kerrville, Texas and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Joshua grew up skiing Mt. Bachelor and learned at an early age that if he kept his school grades up, he would periodically be allowed a ski day on a school day. He graduated from Bend Senior High in 2000. Joshua was a computer programmer and worked with his dad and brother at Geraghty Mechanical in Bend until recently. He was so very kind, witty, smart, thoughtful, and compassionate. His sense of humor brought sunshine on a rainy day, his grin put a smile on your face and his giggle made you laugh out loud. Joshua was taken from us far too soon, leaving a void that will not be filled until The Lord brings us together again in Heaven.
Funeral to be held 1 pm December 28th at Deschutes Memorial Gardens.
Unlimited digital access
✔ Digital access when and where you want it 7 days a week ✔ Unlimited access to all stories and E-Editions ✔ Unlimited access to our News Apps ✔ Daily E-edition Email ✔ Archive Access ✔ Ability to comment on articles ✔ Daily Digital Delivery to your Inbox ✔ Exclusive Subscriber Only Content
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Unlimited digital access
3 months for just $1
✔ Digital access when and where you want it 7 days a week ✔ Unlimited access to all stories and E-Editions ✔ Unlimited access to our News Apps ✔ Daily E-edition Email ✔ Archive Access ✔ Ability to comment on articles ✔ Daily Digital Delivery to your Inbox ✔ Exclusive Subscriber Only Content