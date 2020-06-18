Josephine Mary Moore
AUGUST 21, 1925 - JUNE 8, 2020
Josephine “Josie” Moore, died Monday of natural causes. She was 94.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 1:00pm, at Deschutes Memorial Gardens.
Josephine was born August 21, 1925, to Mahlon and Mary Couch in Folsom, California. She graduated from Redmond High School, in Redmond, Oregon. She married the love of her life, Donald Moore on June 22, 1943, in Boise, Idaho. They were married 62 years.
Josie was owner-operator of Moore Music in Beaverton and then later in Bend. She was a piano teacher and loved to introduce many young and old to learn to play piano. She was a Sunday School teacher at the Friends and Nazarene churches. She loved to give bible studies and shared the gospel to all she met. She led many to the Lord. She counseled many with relationship problems and personal needs, from a biblical point of view, with encouragement and consolation.
She loved her family dearly, and anyone she met was her friend. Her and Don traveled all over the US in their motorhome, and spent their summers camping and ﬁshing at the many lakes in Central Oregon.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald; her parents, Mahlon and Mary Couch; brothers and sisters, Mahlon I Couch, Helen Ivie, Robert Couch, Lucille Johnson, Rosemary Kibee, and Lee Couch. Survivors include children, David and Sandra Moore of Salem, Oregon, Kenneth Moore of Newberg, Oregon, Philip and Sandy Moore of Bend, Oregon, and Chris and Phally Moore of Cambodia; seven grandchildren, Molly, Mindy, Marcy, Katrina, Tiﬀ any, Donny Moore, and Chrystal McIntyre; and ten great-grandchildren.
Autumn Funeral of Bend is in charge of arrangements. Mindy, Marcy, Katrina, Tiﬀ any, Donny Moore, and Chrystal McIntyre; and ten great-grandchildren. Autumn Funeral of Bend is in charge of Mindy