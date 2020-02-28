September 5, 1968 - February 7, 2020
Joseph McGowan died unexpectedly of heart disease in Junction City, Oregon, at the age of 51.
Joe spent his early years in Woodburn, Oregon, before moving to Bend. He attended St. Francis grade school. He graduated from Bend High School in 1986. He attended Central Oregon Community College and the University of Oregon where he went on to obtain a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics and Political Science.
At the time of his death, he was working for Eugene Water and Electric Board. Joe was known for his sense of humor, wit, gentleness and smile. He enjoyed music, was a guitarist and enjoyed classic and 80s rock.
Joe is survived by his parents, Patrick and Sharon McGowan; siblings, Ann (Scott) Dahlen of Bend, Pat Jr. (Kelli) McGowan of Bend, Rose (Douglas Damm) Miller of Portland, and Terry McGowan of Portland. Joe leaves behind nieces, Taylor McGowan and Sara Miller; and nephew, Eric (Eva) Miller.
He was a beloved member of the family. Joe’s passing has left a hole in our hearts and he will be greatly missed. He was well known for his sense of humor, always fi nding the best birthday cards, and for his quiet private life.
A funeral Mass is scheduled for Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Francis Church, 2450 NE 27th St. in Bend.