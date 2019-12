Nov 27, 1944 - Dec 2, 2019

Arrangements: Baird Funeral Home of Bend is honored to serve the Mesarich family. Please visit our website, www.bairdfh.com, to share condolences and sign our online guest book. 541.382.0903

Services: A private Memorial Gathering will be held at a later date.

Contributions may be made to: Council On Aging of Central Oregon-Meals on Wheels

373 NE Greenwood Ave, Bend, OR (541) 678-5483 https://www.councilonaging.org/donate/