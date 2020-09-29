Joseph Fay Quant
1928 -2020
Joseph Fay Quant, who called Bend home for more than six decades, passed away September 17 in Albany, Oregon. He was 92 years old.
Joe was born to Joe and June Quant on April 22, 1928, in Toledo, Oregon. He spent his childhood in Newport and Prineville before graduating from Crook County High School.
He married Betty Bonsell of Bend in 1955 in Carson City, Nevada. The couple were married for 63 years before her passing in 2019.
Joe worked construction on Pelton Dam before spending the remainder of his career as a lumber mill worker for Brooks Scanlon and other companies until his retirement in 1993. Joe and Betty remained in Bend until 2016, when they moved to Corvallis.
Joe had a passion for many things - travelling, fishing, but most of all, golf. He drew inspiration to play from golf legend Arnold Palmer and always cheered on Palmer when watching golf tournaments. After retiring, Joe and Betty took to traveling every year and often visited Yuma, Arizona. He had a special love for the Oregon Coast and oft en visited Newport, making a point to have Mo’s clam chowder whenever he was there. Joe also had a great love for ice cream and allegedly knew the location of every Dairy Queen in the state of Oregon.
Joe was known for his humor, compassion for family and friends, and his ability to make the best Singapore Sling cocktail in town. Joe was very outgoing and sociable, and it was not unusual to see him striking up conversations with complete strangers in stores, restaurants, or with people he passed on the sidewalk.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, brother Robert, and sister Pauline. He is survived by his three children, Becky Russell of Corvallis, Ron Quant of Tigard, and Kathy Hetzel of Littleton, Colorado as well as four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held in Bend on September 28.