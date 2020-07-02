Joseph Edward Ortiz of Bend, OR
Aug. 27, 1933 - June 27, 2020
Arrangements: Deschutes Memorial Chapel and Gardens
Services: A family gathering will be held. Interment services were held at Deschutes Memorial Gardens, Bend.
Contributions may be made to: to Partners In care, 2075 NE Wyatt Ct., Bend, OR 97701 or at www.partnersbend.org
