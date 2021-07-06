Joseph Duane Lee
December 13, 1968 - October 04, 2020
Joseph Duane Lee passed away on Sunday, October 04, 2020 at the age of 51.
Joseph was born to parents Francis Duane and Marian Marie (Peter) Lee on December 13, 1968 at Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland, Oregon. He grew up as the elder brother of Daniel Bryant Lee. He was raised on a horse farm in Beavercreek, Oregon. Joseph attended Oregon City High School where he graduated in 1987. He was active in 4H, choir and high school rodeos. After high school he attended Eastern Oregon State College where he competed in college rodeos as a bareback and saddle bronc rider. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Range Management in 1992 from Oregon State University while at Eastern Oregon State College. After college he worked for the United States Forest Service (USFS) and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) as a Range Management Specialist.
Joseph is survived by his Father, Francis Duane Lee; his Mother, Marian Marie (Peter) Lee; his brother Daniel Bryant Lee; his son Jacob Warren Lee; uncles, aunts and cousins.
Joseph enjoyed exploring the Lee farm, playing the piano, his guitar and writing music, fishing, hunting, and training and riding horses. He also competed in the Northwest Pro Rodeo Association (NWPRA) and the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) as a saddle bronc rider.
There will be a private family memorial held at the Episcopal Church of Transfiguration in Sisters, Oregon, at a date yet to be determined.