Jonathan Michael Seefeld
April 28, 1989 - February 13, 2021
John Seefeld, of Bend, Oregon, died on Saturday February 13, surrounded by many loved ones. In the comfort of his own home - he passed peacefully at the young age of 31, after an arduous battle with testicular cancer.
John was born on April 28, 1989 in Riverside, California. He grew up in Bullhead City, Arizona and Bend, Oregon. In 2000, during middle school advisory, he first met his one-day, future high school sweetheart, Jennifer Seefeld. They married on March 27, 2014 in celebration with close family and friends. Together they welcomed one beautiful daughter into this world - Julia; John excelled at parenting because of his love for her! If it required hands and tools to build, John could do it! He loved wood working and custom home building, especially when working as a framer.
John returned to waiting arms of his grandmother, Beverly who passed November 2013.
John is survived by his spouse Jennifer, his daughter Julia, his little brother Brandon, his mother Brenda, his grandfather LeRoy, and his Aunt and Uncle - Rebecca and Shawn.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday April 24, 2021 at the Pilot Butte cemetery in Bend, Oregon.