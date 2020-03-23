October 3, 1956 - March 5, 2020
Jonathan Charles Haverly was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Jon, 63, died suddenly on March 5, after a lovely evening with his beloved wife, Marydith, in Milwaukie, Oregon.
His life was devoted to his faith and his music, and one could not exist without the other. Jon was often referred to as “a human songbook” because he knew and could sing and play any song anyone could think of. His music brought light and life to hundreds of listeners, and his loved ones are filled with joy remembering how he lit up family gatherings with his vibrant, loving spirit and his amazing music.
Jon was born in Tacoma, Washington, on October 3, 1956, the fifth child of Lyle “Bud” and Beverly (Haugland) Haverly. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1974, after which time he moved to Eugene, Oregon. He married Janice Wirch in 1979. Together they had two beloved children, Jessica and Kyle. They settled in Bend, Oregon, where they raised their family. The two divorced in 2001.
Jon spent all of his adult life in Oregon, and after falling in love with Marydith in 2004, they married in 2006, and relocated to the Portland area where he spent the remainder of his life performing full time as a professional musician alongside his wife, Marydith. His brilliant gift of music will be missed by so many.
Jon was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Beverly, and brothers, Scott and Charles. He is survived by his wife, Marydith Grant; daughter, Jessica Haverly of Tacoma, Washington; son, Kyle (Sarah) Haverly, of Portland, Oregon; sister, Sandy Walsh of Gig Harbor, Washington; and brother, Lon Haverly of Elkridge, Maryland. He is the much-loved grandfather of Evan and Owen Haverly, and beloved uncle and great-uncle, known as “Gruncle” to many more. Jon was devoted to his family.
A memorial service will be held at which time public gatherings are deemed safe at Saint David of Wales Episcopal Church in Portland, Oregon. Details can be found at jonhaverlymemorial.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Jon Haverly memorial fund at gofundme.com/f/Jonhaverlymemorial