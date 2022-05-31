May 22, 1944 - May 17, 2022

Surrounded by her family, Rita Joien “Jo” Freedman passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 17. Jo was born in Portland and her family moved to Central Oregon when she was in the first grade. The daughter of Lillian and Leo Fehrenbacher, she grew up on the Circle F ranch in Lone Pine, the second oldest of six siblings. She attended the Lone Pine school and graduated from Crook County High School in 1962.

Joien earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Portland and taught eighth grade before marrying Tom Freedman in 1967. They lived in Prineville for 33 years and then moved to Bend where they spent the last 18 years. Their marriage of 54 years was defined by laughter, respect and adventuring. Jo always said she was made to be a mother, and she was. Her love for the outdoors was the hallmark of her life - from

rounding up cattle to competitive golfing to road biking to kayaking to hiking, Joien spent her life outside in her beloved Central Oregon. Her optimism, kindness and humor will be missed. Joien is survived by her husband Tom Freedman, and three children: Thomas Freedman, Jr., Sara Freedman (Ian), and Mindy Brook, and her grandchildren Andrew and Grace Brook. A memorial service will be held at Seventh Mountain Resort in Bend on June 18 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Deschutes Land Trust.