John William Marshall
October 2, 1945 - November 2, 2021
John Marshall passed away on November 2, 2021 at the age of 76, in Central Oregon. His battle with prostate cancer in recent years showed his courage in facing challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, John came out a hero and stayed strong until the end.
John grew up in a Christi an home on a ranch along the California coast. That setting provided a foundation of faith, hard work, and compassion that he exemplified his entire life. Growing up, he was not only known as a stellar high school athlete, but an effective leader. He competed in FFA events and achieved the honor of being an Eagle Scout.
John met the love of his life, Becky, while attending the University of Oregon. She supported his professional eff orts every step of the way, even when it moved their family all over the country. Together, they have two daughters: Sarah and Meg. No matter where they lived, he remained a proud and loyal Duck! Throw your “O!”
Professionally, John accomplished tremendous success as a football coach. He coached at the highest levels for over 40 years with high school, college, and professional teams. During the course of a long career, he had the opportunity to work with, and impact many athletes, coaches, and staff . His secret to success was developing relationships. He modeled how treating people with respect allows you to fill everyone’s cup, especially your own. Former players and teammates have said, “He could be a tough son of a gun, but would also hug the hell out of you, too.” He had a knack for bringing the best out of others.
Personally, John was one of a kind. He was a man of integrity who loved God, cherished his wife, and adored his girls. Upon retirement from football, he returned to his roots and became a rancher again. He could be seen riding his tractor in his cowboy hat, dogs following behind as he repaired fence lines and irrigation sprinklers.
John is survived by his wife, Rebecca Marshall, his daughters Sarah Lacey, Meg Smith, his sons-in-law Scott Lacey and Craig Smith, his grandsons Campbell Smith, Grant Smith, Charles Lacey, Joseph Lacey, and his sisters Ethel May Marshall DeMeo and Barbara Ann Marshall Wright. John was preceded in death by his parents, John William Marshall, Sr., and Lucille Cholley Marshall.
A celebration of John’s life will be held Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Bible Church, 63945 Old Bend Redmond Hwy, Bend, OR 97703. Reception immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
John Marshall Scholarship at Arroyo Grande High School.
Make checks payable to AGHS and add “John Marshall Scholarship” to the memo line.
Mail to: AGHS
Attn: Lisa Hall
495 Valley Road, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420
Duck Athletic Fund
Donation “In Memory of John Marshall.”
Checks: Payable to UO ATHLETICS and add “In Memory of John Marshall” to the memo line. Mail to:
UO ATHLETICS
Attn: Karen Lloyd
2727 Leo Harris Parkway, Eugene, OR 98401