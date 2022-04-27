August 19, 1948 - April 15, 2022

John Samuel Bauman, 73, of Sweet Home passed away Friday. He was born in Millway, Pennsylvania to Elmer and Margie (Hegie) Bauman.

John moved with his family to Oregon in 1972, eventually moving to Sweet Home in 1992.

He was a millworker, retiring from Weyerhaeuser Foster Veneer.

John is survived by daughters: Tamy Bauman, Teresa Hess; sister Mary Martin; and 1 grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wives: Ruth Ann, Jee Ann; son Brian; daughter Tonya; brothers: Chester, Eugene; sisters: Ann and Dorothy.

