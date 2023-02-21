John Richard Wrinkle

May 17, 1950 - December 20, 2022

John Wrinkle, of Redmond, Oregon went home to our Lord on December 20, 2022. Born in Woodlake, California to parents John Henry and Velma Irene Wrinkle, John was the oldest of seven children. After moving to Newark, California in his teen years, John joined the Navy and served from 1968 to 1972, including a tour in Vietnam. John came home to Newark and married his wife Valorie there in May of 1974.