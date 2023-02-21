John Richard Wrinkle

John Wrinkle, of Redmond, Oregon went home to our Lord on December 20, 2022. Born in Woodlake, California to parents John Henry and Velma Irene Wrinkle, John was the oldest of seven children. After moving to Newark, California in his teen years, John joined the Navy and served from 1968 to 1972, including a tour in Vietnam. John came home to Newark and married his wife Valorie there in May of 1974.
In 2005 John retired from the City of Newark where he had worked for 30 years and in 2007 moved with his wife Valorie to Redmond, Oregon where he joined Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4108. John’s first volunteer job there was as “dishwasher,” but he went on to serve in many positions, including All American Post Commander, All American District Commander and State Commander (2019 to 2020.) In 2018 John was named “VFW Member of the Year” by the Department of Oregon and in 2019 “National Legislative Chairman of the Year” by the National organization. John was serving a 4-year term as National Council Member for Oregon at the time of his death. John “Permanent Press” Wrinkle had also served as Grand Commander of the Military Order of the Cootie for 2012-2013; as Chaplain of the local Disabled American Veterans chapter and was a member of American Legion Post 44 in Redmond. John was a member of Mountain View Fellowship Church in Redmond, where he regularly attended with wife Valorie.
John is survived by his wife of 48 years Valorie (Brown) Wrinkle, their son Jason Wrinkle of San Francisco, CA, brother Lee Wrinkle, sister Sharon Lyons, brother Robert Wrinkle, sister Shelly Cast, brother Michael Wrinkle, and Aunt Wilma (Hale) Spurgeon. Also “siblings-in-law and in love” Howard “Skip” Brown (Jaravee), Marilyn Fox, Michael Brown (Kimi), and Teri Beaver (Bill) as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. John was predeceased by his parents, John Henry Wrinkle and Velma Irene (Hale) Wrinkle, and brother Charles Wrinkle..
The VFW and MOC became family as well and he made many friends all across the country traveling for both organizations. John made annual trips to Washington DC to meet with legislators as part of his veteran advocacy and on behalf of the VFW. John’s sense of humor, strength of conviction, dedication to his fellow veterans and fierce loyalty and love for his friends and family were well known.
John’s family has asked that anyone wishing to honor John consider a tax-deductible donation to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation in his name: https://www.vfw.org/foundation.