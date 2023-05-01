December 19, 1946 - April 2, 2023
John Paul McLaughlin, 76, passed away at St. Charles
Hospital in Bend, Oregon on April 2, 2023 after a long
battle with blood cancer. John was born in Eugene,
Oregon on December 19, 1946 to Ambrose and Pauline
McLaughlin. John is survived by his wife Kathy Garner,
his son Ryan McLaughlin (Debbie), his grandson James
McLaughlin, his sister Sharon Broderick (Jim), his
brother Jim McLaughlin (Tammy) and his brother Paul
McLaughlin.
John spent his career working for credit unions and was
the CEO of NW Community Credit Union, worked for
the Northwest Credit Union Association, and served in
volunteer roles in the credit union industry his entire
career.
He was a lifelong Oregon Duck fan and was always
considered the "life of the party". He loved to fish, camp,
garden, travel and just have fun no matter where he was.
John and Kathy lived in beautiful Central Oregon.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Worthy Brewing, 495
NE Bellevue Drive, Bend, Oregon 97701 on June 10, 2023
from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can
be made in his name to the Oregon Wildlife Foundation,
2337 NW York Street, Portland, OR 97210 (https://igfn.
us/form/Q7VGva).
