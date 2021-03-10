John P. Vanderheiden, M.D of Bend, OR

May 6, 1937 - March 4, 2021

Arrangements: Baird Funeral Home of Bend is honored to serve the Vanderheiden family. Please visit our website, www.bairdfh.com, to share condolences and sign our online guest book.

Services: A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, March 11 at 10:00 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church at 2450 NE 27th Street Bend, Oregon 97701. A rosary will take place prior to Mass in the church. Graveside services will follow. The Mass will be livestreamed. A Celebration of Life for Dr. John Vanderheiden will be held at a later date.

Contributions may be made to:

Partners in Care Hospice of Bend

2075 NE Wyatt Court

Bend, Oregon 97701

https://www.partnersbend.org/donation/

St. Francis of Assisi for the restoration of the historic church

2450 NE 27th Street

Bend, Oregon 97701

https://giving.parishsoft.com/App/Giving/sain2450195

Mt. Bachelor Sports and Education Foundation (MBSEF)

2765 NW Lola Drive

Bend, Oregon 97703

http://www.mbsef.org/