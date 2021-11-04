John Morris Olafson 61, of Eugene, Oregon passed away on October 9th, 2021. John was born in Portland, OR in 1959 to parents Shirley and Morris (Ole) Olafson. The family, including younger sister Margaret, moved to Eugene in 1968. John adapted quickly to the move, making friends and playing baseball, basketball, football and track. John attended South Eugene High School where he continued his love of sports, lettering 3 times in football. He graduated in 1978 and attended Lane Community College.
He married Sheri Marchand in 1985 -2005, and was the proud father of twins, Michelle and Brittany. The family loved spending time camping, boating and fishing. John had a long fulfilling career with Pape’ Machinery first in Eugene, then in Redmond. Sadly, his daughter Brittany, 27, passed away in 2018. John then moved to Salem to be closer to surviving daughter Michelle, his son-in-law Sergio and his new grandson Christopher. John was so thrilled to be a grandpa! John will always be remembered for his sense of humor and love of friends and family.
A Celebration of Life will be held for John on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 12:00pm in Eugene, OR. For more details e-mail: olafsonmemorial@yahoo.com
Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.