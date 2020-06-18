John “Mike” Leach of Bend, OR
Aug 28, 1947 - June 10, 2020
Arrangements: Prineville Funeral Home, Prineville, OR 541-447-6459.
Services: Please see Prineville Funeral Home web site for more information as it becomes available.
