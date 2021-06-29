John Harold Anderson
September 10, 1938 - April 29, 2021
John Anderson passed away peacefully in his sleep at Partners In Care-Bend on Thursday April 29, 2021 with his 3 children by his side.
John was born Sept. 10, 1938 in Amery, Wisconsin to Axel and Essie (Rowland) Anderson. He lived in British Columbia, Canada with his parents and sister, Darlene before moving back to the states to Sweet Home, OR, then settling in Central Oregon.
He attended Redmond High School, then enlisted in the US Army in 1956. He was honorably discharged in 1958 and moved back to Central Oregon where he met the love of his life, Frieda Releford. They married in 1962 and had 3 children: Susan Bethea, of Oakland, CA, and John Anderson and Kristi Toman of Bend.
John worked as a heavy equipment operator, working for most of the major companies in Central Oregon until he retired in 1996.
He loved Hot Rods, family gatherings, animals, and sharing his stories of the adventures he had during his life. He will be greatly missed.
John is survived by his 3 children, 7 grandchildren, & 10 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at The Elks-63120 Boyd Acres Rd in Bend on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 1:00 pm.
Donations can be made to Partners In Care-Bend Hospice