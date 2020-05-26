John Hansen
December 28, 1926 - February 18, 2020
John Hansen died peacefully at home on February 18, 2020, at the age of 93, with his wife and daughter present. John, an only child, was born and grew up in Susanville, California. After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1945, becoming part of the occupation forces in Japan.
He then earned a BS in mathematics at Chico State. Upon graduating John joined the Air Force, who sent him to the University of Washington for a degree in meteorology, where he met his future wife, Carole Wilson. They married in Seattle in 1953.
After graduation, the USAF sent them to Paris, France. From there they were stationed all over the U.S: Washington, Texas (earning a Master’s at Texas A & M), Hawaii, and Virginia.
John spent a year in Vietnam, and the ﬁnal move was to Maryland, at Bolling Field and the Navy Yard. He retired as a Lt. Colonel.
John and Carole wanted to retire on the West Coast and decided the (then small!) town of Bend suited them. They rented while John designed and built their two story cedar log home. They have lived in Bend since 1974. Although retired, John continued to work in computer programming for Deschutes County.
John always wore red socks, was an avid reader, and built a Strojnik motor glider which he spent many enjoyable years ﬂ ying out of the Bend airport.
John is predeceased by his parents, Otto and Katrine Hansen, his youngest son, Dean, and two great-grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Carole (Wilson), daughter, Karen of Portland, and sons, Gary (Sue) of Bend, and Eric (Judi) in California, as well as three granddaughters and ﬁve great-grandchildren.
John’s interment, with military honors at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, and a family gathering to celebrate his life, will take place at a future date. The longer, more detailed obituary can be found at autumnfunerals.com Remembrances may be made to St Charles Hospice, Bend, who were magniﬁcent.