John was born in Klamath Falls to M.W. and Margerite Harbison. He was preceded in death by brother David and wife Barbara. He is survived by his children Scott Harbison, Debora Richards, Wendy Jarrett (Bend) Sandra Harbison (Woodburn) Sheri Wondra ( Sumpter) 5 grandchildren, 9 1/2 great grandchildren, sisters Mary and Margie, and wife Ann in Grants Pass.
John grew up on a homestead near Bonanza and graduated from Lakeview High School, going onto college at Southern Oregon and Western Oregon Universities earning his Bachelors Degree. Later he went on to earn his Masters Degree from the University of Oregon. John married Barbara (Massey) in 1950. The couple moved to Fort Rock where John had his fi rst teaching job in a one room school house with about 20 children in grade 2 to 10.
In 1952 he transferred to Sister School District, and in 1954 to Bend LaPine School District where he taught 6th grade at Kenwood, later going into administration where he was Principal at Thompson, Pilot Butt e and the LaPine Schools, overseeing construction of 2 new schools. During his tenure with BLPS John started to write funding grants through IEAP. He created successful grant proposals that funded the start of the Criminal Justice program at COCC, but was most proud of the grants that funded the start of early childhood intervention and counseling for elementary students. He was invited to speak on this subject at the 1974 National Elementary Principals Conference and his program format was copied in 27 states and is still used today.
John married Ann Harbison in 1992. They spent many years volunteering with MAPS Mission Program. They enjoyed the work and opportunity to travel from Alaska to Pennsylvania for the many projects. The couple moved from Arizona to Grants Pass in 2017
