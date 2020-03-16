John Frederick (Fred) York, born on January 11, 1937 in Corvallis, OR, was the second son of George and Velma (Blanchard) York. He was a man of many talents, known mainly as a farrier, long haul truck driver, and through his life long passion of racing horses. A true gypsy at heart, he lived and worked all over the Pacific Northwest before settling in Spokane, WA. After battling cancer and Parkinson’s Disease, he died on February 22, 2020, with his family by his side.
Fred is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lois Ann; 4 sons, Rocky, Ty, Body, and Joey York; 13 grandkids, 17 great-grandkids; brothers, Donald, Kenneth, and Larry (Butch) York.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Clifford; and sister, Linda (Suz) Huckleberry.
A Celebration of Life will be held August 1, 2020, at the George York Family Reunion in Central Oregon.