John Flood
February 10, 1950 - February 12, 2021
John Flood, a Bend resident for thirteen years, passed on Friday, February 12. He was 71.
His wife, Jane, made the announcement of his sudden passing.
An avid outdoorsman, John and his family took full advantage of all that Central Oregon had to offer; including cycling, hiking, fishing, camping and hunting.
John Snyder Flood was born in Clayton, New Mexico in 1950 to Paul and Frances Flood. During his early years, his family relocated to Oregon. John graduated from Astoria High School in 1968 and went on to the University of Oregon. While at Oregon, he played on the Men’s Rugby Club Team. He graduated in 1972 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He would make great use of his Oregon education as a stock and commodities trader and his love for his home state.
John’s next adventure centered on aviation. After earning his pilot’s license and garnering the necessary flight hours, he flew as a pilot for United Express, Atlantic Coastal Airlines and Independence Air until 2006. After a nearly twenty year career as a commercial pilot, John focused his energies in the commodities market as a trader.
He was a devoted husband, brother, father, grandfather and uncle.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Jane; his sister, Ann Meyer and her husband, Craig and their two children Alyssa and Alex; his half-brother, Bobby Flood, and his wife, Elli; his half-sister, Helen Lazar, his step-children Jeff Hoxsey and his wife Kellie; Jennifer Parillo and her husband Chris; and his two granddaughters Gena Hoxsey and Elizabeth Parillo.