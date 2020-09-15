John Edward Paquette of Redmond, OR
Aug. 4, 1928 - Sept. 6, 2020
Services: Recitation of the Rosary will take place at 10:30 AM on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at St. Thomas Catholic Church, 1720 NW 19th St., Redmond, OR. A funeral mass will be at 11:00 AM followed by a reception there.
Contributions may be made to: Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Thomas Building fund or St. Thomas school.