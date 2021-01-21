John E. Masterson
July 25, 1933 - Dec. 24, 2020
John Edgar Masterson of Bend, OR passed away after a short illness on December 24, 2020. John was born in Portland, OR on July 25, 1933 to Rubye (Hilyard) and Guy V. Masterson. He grew up in Southeast Portland until his family moved to Eugene in 1947. After graduating from University High School in Eugene, John earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Biology from the University of Oregon. A two-year stint in the U.S. Army followed his collegiate education. During his Army service in Denver, CO, John met Anne Willits through a mutual friend. They shared a love of the outdoors, skiing, and science, and were married on August 27, 1960.
John convinced Anne to leave her nursing job in Colorado and move back to Oregon with him where he began his college teaching career. After their two boys were born in Eugene, John took on teaching opportunities in Vancouver, WA, Ames, IA and Anchorage, AK, earning a Ph.D. in genetics from Iowa State University along the way.
In 1975, the always independent-minded Professor Masterson made a significant change in his and his family’s lives by buying a farm in Yamhill County, OR. This big leap was a dream of his since childhood when he spent weekends on his aunt and uncle’s farm outside of Portland in the 1940s. While getting the farm into economically sustainable shape, John commuted to the Portland area to work for the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry while Anne worked as a nurse at a clinic in McMinnville, OR. He then turned to farming full-time, which he dearly loved. He produced wheat, alfalfa, and later acquired 70 ewes, adding lambing season to the 365 day a year farming life.
After the kids graduated from college and a decade of farm life, Anne and John moved to Sunriver, OR while still managing some land on the other side of the mountains. They enjoyed skiing, tennis, golf, entertaining friends, and hosting Sunriver Music Festival musicians. In 1998, they moved the short drive north to Bend, OR and spent winters in Tucson, AZ where they could continue to enjoy golf, tennis and views of the Santa Catalina Mountains from their home.
John had an intellectual curiosity that spanned a range of topics beyond genetics. On any given day you could see him reading about economics, literature classics, history, or environmental science. He could also be the prototypical absentminded professor, which produced a lifetime of humor – some intended, some not so. John always charted his own very idiosyncratic course in life and valued critical thinking above all else. He could be a tough critic, but always toughest on himself.
John is survived by his two sons, Guy McGregor and Kevin Ward (Toni), his grandson Jackson Ward, and several nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Gyla Murdock and his wife of 55 years, Anne.
Contributions in John’s honor can be made to the Union of Concerned Scientists (www.ucsusa.org) or the Sunriver Music Festival (www.sunrivermusic.org).