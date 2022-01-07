July 31, 1936 - December 24, 2021
John Cranston went home to Heaven for Christmas. He was surrounded by his family in La Quinta, California. John was born in Boise, Idaho to Walter and Cecile Cranston and had survived his older siblings Margaret Funsten, Robert and Walter Jr. In his youth John enjoyed skiing and competitive polo. He had a love for horses both working on cattle ranches in the summers and on the polo field. John had an ongoing joke with his children about how tough they were on the ranch that they ate “bowls of nails for breakfast”. He attended Columbia College Preparatory in Portland and played collegiate football and golf at both Boise State and the University of Idaho.
He met his wife Patricia Riley while he was working at Riley’s Men’s Store (her Dad’s clothing store) during a Christmas break; their first date was December 23rd, 1956. John and Patricia were married in 1960 and relocated to the San Francisco Bay Area where they had four children in Los Altos (John Jr., Riley, Catherine and Jason). John managed family real estate investments and had success investing in start-up companies. Later, he was an investor in a golf club resort in Bend named Pronghorn, where he also resided part time. John (“Cranny” to his golf buddies) had a real passion and love for golf and won many amateur titles including his prized accomplishment winning the San Francisco City Golf Championship (“The City”) at Harding Park in 1972. He later went on to win the same tournament as a Senior which was a rare achievement. His home course was Sharon Heights where he had a standing game at 9:14am every Sunday with his pals and sons for many great years. He enjoyed coaching the junior golf team at Sharon as well. A little later, John became a member at Monterey Peninsula Country Club and the Hideaway in La Quinta, California. He had many great friends at these clubs over the years and was respected by all. John was a true gentleman and a class act. Earlier in life John enjoyed traveling with Patricia to Europe, Mexico and Hawaii (where sometimes a golf tournament was involved). In his midlife, he learned to play the piano and really enjoyed it. He was also an avid reader throughout his life which was really another hobby for him.
He was an extremely generous and faithful man, a loving husband and in addition to his four children, he had three beautiful daughters-in-law (Susan, Deanna and Jeannine) and eleven grandchildren where he was known as “Papa John” and “Peepa” (John III, Catherine, Christine, Clay, Kelly, Maxwell Melbye, Miles Melbye, Margaret Melbye, Caroline, Charlotte and Theodore). John was looking forward to walking his daughter Catherine down the aisle this summer so he will be joining her and his family in spirit on that day. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends and will be remembered forever. Rest in Peace Cranny.