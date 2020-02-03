July 19, 1931 - January 19, 2020
John Arnold Clarke was born in Longview, Washington on July 19, 1931 and died in Beaverton, Oregon on January 19, 2020. He grew up in Portland, Oregon and graduated from Grant High School then went on to graduate from the University of Portland in 1952 where he was an active member of the collegiate ski team. On December 11, 1954, he married Nancy Jane Barlow. John and Nancy had five children: Janice Clarke, Susie Hopkins, Tom Clarke, Sally Benetti and Bob Clarke; eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Upon retiring from Safeway, John sold real estate and managed his rental properties. He was a loving caregiver for family elders and some close elderly friends. John had a passion and appreciation for the mountains and the coast. He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors to ski, fish, camp and travel with family and friends. John and Nancy lived for many years in their dream home on the Deschutes River to be close to the water and mountains when they weren’t traveling in their motor home.
John was a President of Kiwanas Club and was an active member of the Kiwanas Camp Board. He was a lifetime member and past president and board of director’s member of the Cascade Ski Club and longtime member of the B.P.O.E.
John Arnold Clarke was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy and daughter, Janice.
A private family interment will take place at a later date.