John Anthony Pagano
July 22, 1952 - April 13, 2021
John was born July 22nd, 1952 in Portland, Oregon to Anthony and Frances Pagano and died on April 13th, 2021. John attended Milwaukie High School and after high school joined the National Guard from 1971-1976 where he found his niche in working with electronics and computers. John married Madeline (Pinky) DiFabio on May 11th, 1974 while living in Portland. 10 years later, John had the opportunity to move his family to Sisters, Oregon where he and Pinky raised their family over the next 30 years. During that time, John started his own business, Computer Cleaning and Helitronics Landing Lights for emergency vehicles.
While in Sisters, John engulfed himself in the service of his family and his community. He was a volunteer EMT 1 for this Sisters Fire Department for over 20 years where during that time you could see him roaming the sidelines of Sisters High School Football games or organizing the Department’s Toys for Tots program in his spare time. John had two hobbies that he enjoyed most; working on electronics and using his HAMM Radio. His home office was scattered with tools and electronics where he was constantly “futzin” around making blinking lights or landing kits for Air Life. Always attached to John’s hip, was his prized possession, his HAMM Radio. Licensed as N7RGF, John was always on his radio, talking to friends around the state.
Later in life, John was diagnosed with Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis, which slowly took away his ability to enjoy his hobbies in retirement. However, surrounded by family, he could be seen scootering to soccer, flag football, school plays, bike races, and the occasional road trip to Camp Sherman or Three Creeks Lake. John is survived by an extensive Italian family in the Portland area. John and Pinky are most proud of their children and their extended families, which are spread across the state. Gabe and Heather Pagano, with grandchildren Maya, Max, and Dominic. Megan and Edward (Tank) Duckworth, with Bailey, Amari, and Khi. Finally, James and Krista Hayes, with Jaxon, Maddie, and another one on the way. John is also survived by his two younger brothers and their families; Ken and Marian Pagano and Dan and Tammy Pagano.
John, Dad, Maddog, Uncle Johnny or Pappa...you will always be #1.
A mass will be held at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Redmond, Oregon on April 24th , 2021. The rosary will begin at 10:30, followed by a service at 11:00. Cookies, coffee, and drinks to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Oregon Chapter for Multiple Sclerosis @ https://www.nati onalmssociety.org/Chapters/ORC
Redmond Fire Department - http://www.redmondfi reandrescue.org/