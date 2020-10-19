Joe King Hockema
December 18, 1952 – October 7, 2020
Joe Hockema, 67, of Bend Oregon, formerly of Newport Oregon, passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 7, 2020. His death is attributed to his 2015 diagnosis of Lewy Body Dementia.
Joe was born December 18, 1952 in Albany, Oregon to Everett and “Dottie” Hockema of Newport, Oregon. He graduated in 1971 from Newport High school. Following graduation Joe attended OSU, then joined the Army and served as a MP at the Fort Lewis Army Base in Washington State. Subsequently, he did a brief stint as a logger before embarking on a lifelong career as a commercial fisherman.
Joe was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying archery and rifle hunting, mushroom picking, fishing and skiing. He was a dedicated father, actively involved in his children’s activities near or far. Joe was a regular at Newport Steak and Seafood for the local lunch game.
Joe is survived by his mother, “Dottie” King Hockema of Newport, OR; wife, Carla “Lill” Hockema of Bend, OR; children, Sarah Hockema, North Bend, OR; Chance Hockema, Newport, OR; Chandler Hockema, Newport, OR Kodiak Hockema, Bend, OR;
siblings; Rex Hockema, Toledo, OR and Hal Hockema, Bend, OR.
He is preceded in death by his father, Everett Hockema of Newport OR.
Family and friends are welcome to attend and celebrate Joe’s life at the Yaquina Bay Yacht Club. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association. (www.lbda.org )
The family would like to thank Dr Glen Zielinski, Dr Richard MacDonell, Bend Senior Care Mgmt and all the staff at Millview Memory Care.
A celebration of life is scheduled on October 24 from 2-5pm at the Yaquina Bay Yacht Club, 750 SE Bay Blvd, Newport, Oregon for Joe Hockema.