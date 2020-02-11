December 23, 1929 - January 24, 2020
“Joe” Martel, beloved husband and father, was born to Joseph Asthe Martel and Diana Vachon on December 23, 1929 in Windham, CT and went home to be with the Lord on
January 24, 2020, two months after his loving wife’s passing.
Joe met the love of his life, June Atsuko Ueda, in 1948 while he served in the US Army. They raised their children, Joseph Jr. and Sandra in San Diego where Joe worked as inventory manager at Rohr Aircraft until he retired in 1987. They moved to Bend in 2001.
Joe co-authored with June the books In My Day and Japanese version Watashi no Ichinichi reflecting his childhood in New England and June’s in Japan. Joe and June would have been married 69 years.
Joe is dearly missed by his son, Joe Jr (wife Barbara) of Lindon, UT; daughter, Sandy (husband Paul) of Bend, OR; sister, Mary Louise Doris; grandchildren, Joe III, Ray, Jemma and Ethan; and seven great-grandchildren.
Despite incredible external challenges, Joe and June created a timeless and inspiring love story for the ages. Joe’s dedicated love for June will always be an inspiration to those who knew them.
No services will be held. Baird Funeral Homes in Bend is entrusted with arrangements.
Donations may be made to Partners In Care Hospice in Bend.