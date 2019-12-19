Jodi Eagan

December 26, 1939 - December 1, 2019

Jodi (Jo Ann Olson) Eagan is best remembered for her joy in creating community and weaving a good story. She was born on December 26, 1939 in Caldwell, Idaho, to Louis and Marguerite (Collins) Olson. Jodi was the second of four children.

January of 1950, the family moved to Madras, Oregon, to homestead on the Agency Plains following the opening of water rights. They worked together to tame the sagebrush into farmland and build a family home from an unfinished earthen basement.

Jodi graduated from Madras Union High School and went to Oregon State University. She was 17 when she met John Eagan from Vale, Oregon, he was doing seasonal work at the Richardson Ranch. They were wed when she was 22 on December 23rd, 1962. The young couple moved back to Madras after John completed his degree. They farmed on the Agency Plains for the next 50 years.

Through the years, Jodi’s passions manifested into opportunities for the community. She loved horses from the moment she was given her first at age 8. Her favorite childhood memories were of roaming from Warm Springs to Madras on horseback. She led 4-H clubs, was a show judge, and raised national champion Paint Horses.

She loved history, especially pioneer history. Jodi rode segments of the Oregon Trail twice during the anniversary reenactment and created a pioneer woman persona, acting out the story of pioneer life in full costume beside a campfire. She was an active member of the Jefferson County Historical Society and spent the second half of her life researching the history of Hay Creek Ranch; collecting oral histories of the working ranch through its cowboys, ranchers, sheep herders and neighbors. She shared these stories in a regular Central Oregon Rancher column.

Her biggest passion was people. She lived a life of service to the community. Jodi served as a Jefferson County Commissioner, and was active in founding or supporting Moments for Moms, Juniper Junction, Together for Children, The Boys and Girls Club, Early Childhood Education and the TAG program. She taught community college classes and was a member of the education and service sorority Alpha Omicron. She thought the best of people and wanted a good life for them.

Jodi is survived by her husband, John; daughters, Angie and Elly; grandchildren, Nelson, Maya and Max Hoaglin; brother, Steve Olson and his wife, Joanne of Blairesville, Georgia; sister, Jeri Fine and her husband, Lewis of Madras; and sister-in-law, Kathie Olson of Redmond. Jodi was preceded in death by her brother, Ron Olson and her parents.

As befits her passion for youth, the family requests those who would like to make a gift, donate to MountainStar Family Relief Nursery – Madras, which prevents child abuse and neglect. Please go to mtstar.org/donate and select your gift in memory of Jodi Eagan.

Services will be held December 23, 2019, 10 am at St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Madras.