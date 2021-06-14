Joanne Rolfing Gehlert
August 9, 1929 - May 29, 2021
Today we celebrate the life of Joanne Rolfing Gehlert, formerly of Bend, OR and recently of Tucson, AZ. As a result of numerous health challenges, Joanne quietly and graciously left us on May 29, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Dudley Seymour Jones, her beloved son, Phillip Dudley Jones, and her husband of 34 years, Fred Gehlert. Joanne is survived by her daughters, Dana Jones Studebaker (Tom), Lisa Rolfing Jones, Fred’s daughters, Lucy Schmidt and Carolyn Jean Gehlert, and three grandchildren.
Born on August 9, 1929 in Charles City, Iowa and raised in Wilmette, Illinois, Joanne was known for her dazzling smile and cheerful countenance. Joanne and Fred lived in Bend for over 30 years. They enjoyed many friends and social activities, often involving the Bend Golf Club. Joanne was a consummate “social butterfly,” who loved to cook and entertain her close friends and neighbors in her warm, inviting home. With an avid curiosity about her world, Joanne traveled extensively throughout the United States, Europe, the Caribbean and South Pacific. Of all Joanne’s adventures, the one she treasured the most was the helicopter tour over the Grand Canyon.
Moving to Tucson in her later years to be near her daughters, Joanne dearly missed the natural beauty and her close friends and associates in Bend. She dreamed of her eventual return. Per her request, no memorial service will be held. The family deeply appreciates the compassionate end of life care given at TMC Hospice-Peppi’s House. In her memory, we request donations be sent to TMC Hospice-Peppi’s House, 2175 N. Wyatt Drive, Tucson, AZ 85712 or at www.TMCHospice.com.