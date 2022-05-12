November 26, 1933 - March 21, 2022

Joanne Cleland passed away on March 31st in Edmonds, Washington. Joanne retired to Bend with her husband Frank in 1990. They built a house on Awbrey Butte, where Joanne lived until 2012 when she moved to Seattle to be closer to family. Frank passed away in Bend in 2009. Joanne loved living in Bend and was an avid hiker and birder. Shevlin Park, Pilot Butte, and the Deschutes River Trail were favorite walking spots. Joanne was a wonderful, sweet person and will be sorely missed. Joanne is survived by her two children: Todd Cleland (Katherine) and Anne Garner (Gene); and her five granddaughters: Valerie Cleland, Stephanie Cleland, Shannon Mauras (Pedro), Paige Hoffmann (Colt), and Kristin Garner.