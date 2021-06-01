JoAnne Brizee
October 4, 1939 - May 12, 2021
JoAnne was born in Vale, Oregon to Robert Smith and Alice (Tolson) Smith. Her brother Bob was 10 years older. She graduated from Parma (Idaho) High School in 1957, and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma at Oregon State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1961. JoAnne’s loyalty to her alma mater was so strong that her family “always rooted for the Beavers, and anyone playing the Ducks!” Her friends teased her with buying her University of Oregon memorabilia, and once put a U of O bumper sticker on her car.
JoAnne moved to San Francisco after college, and worked as executive secretary for Bob Stover at Western Girl. She later worked for the founder of Young Life, Jim Rayburn, in Colorado Springs, and was also executive secretary to Ms. Johnson and Ms. Hertzler of Bible Study Fellowship.
In 1964 she married Harry Brizee at Mt. Hermon Chapel in the Santa Cruz mountains. Harry was a police officer for Berkeley Police Department, and they lived in Oakland, California. In 1971 they had a daughter, Amy. They moved to Bend in 1978, and JoAnne worked as secretary for Tumalo School, and later for Xytec and Tektronix. After retirement she started her own business “Creative Clutter”, which showed her flair for design and decorating, and her eye for antiques.
JoAnne was a fantastic seamstress, a math whiz, a master gardener, and a beautiful dancer. She was an expert at shorthand and was able to type 100 words per minute. She had a quick wit and an easy sense of humor. She had unwavering faith in Jesus and His Word, and scripture was usually included in beautiful notes she wrote to her family. She loved gospel music and songs of faith, and said she knew she would have a beautiful singing voice when she got to heaven.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Harry, their daughter Amy, and many wonderful nieces and nephews. We miss her more than words can say.
“It is Well with My Soul”. Horatio Spafford and composer Phillip Bliss.
“Thou has turned my mourning into dancing.” Psalms 30:11 NIV