Joann C. Meisner of Bend, OR
January 02, 1944 - July 16, 2021
Arrangements:
Autumn Funerals, Bend 541-318-0842 autumnfunerals.com
Services:
A celebration of life was held on July 24 at Joann’s home in Bend.
Contributions may be made to:
Partners in Care Hospice 2075 Wyatt Ct. Bend, OR 97701 541-382-5882 partnersbend.org
