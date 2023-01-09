JoAnn Benter Christian

JoAnn Ferne Benter Christian, died just two weeks after a grand celebration of her 90th birthday, peacefully, and with family at her side on Sunday, November 27, 2022. She was born at Mercy Hospital in San Diego on November 14, 1932, daughter of Harry and Dorothy (Funcheon) Benter. She was raised by her maternal grandmother after her mother died when she was 13 months old.
She graduated from San Diego High School and Scripps College before she married Carleton "Chris" Wade Christian in 1955. They raised their family of two boys (John and Jim) and daughter (Cammie Ochoa) in Pasadena.
JoAnn was a kindergarten teacher before having her own children. Later she was very active in her children's lives, serving as a Girl Scout leader, taking them to museums, teaching them to cook and arranging motorcycle camping trips in the desert. Once her children were grown, she became a travel agent and she and Chris enjoyed all the travel benefits that were offered. She traveled the world, visiting places like Jordan, Kuala Lumpur, the Philippines, Egypt, Thailand, Antarctica, the former Yugoslavia and even surprised a friend on their 80th birthday in Austria.
Eventually JoAnn and Chris settled in Bend where they built the home of their dreams. After Chris passed away in 2004, JoAnn moved back to Southern California to be closer to her children. She loved living in Solana Beach where she woke every day to a view of the ocean. She made many new friends and enjoyed volunteering at The Country Friends resale store. She was always up for a party, especially when she was the guest of honor.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Chris Christian, her son James, son-in-law Francisco Ochoa, granddaughter Emily Ochoa and her sister Demme Barnes. She is survived by her son John Wade Christian of Carlsbad, daughter Cammie Christian Ochoa of San Diego, brother Harry Benter, his wife Susan Benter of Escondido and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 2:30 pm, Friday, January 20, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church in Solana Beach.
Internment will be at sea with the ashes of her husband and youngest son James.
Those who wish to remember JoAnn in a special way may make gifts in her memory to the Lymphoma Foundation of America lymphomahelp.org or The Country Friends thecountryfriends.org where she volunteered every Tuesday.