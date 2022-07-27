Joan Spongberg of Bend, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2022, at the age of 80 years old. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly, and son, Wade, along with Wade's wife, Linda and their son, Axel. She is also survived by her brother, Don Wachter, of Hubbard, and sister Sharon Fisher, of Oregon City. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond (Ray) Spongberg, who passed away on September 2, 2015, in Bend, as well as her parents Wilbert and Jeanette Wachter. Joan was born in Appleton, Minnesota, in 1942, and the family moved to Bend in 1953. Joan's father, Wilbert Wachter, worked as the sawmill power manager at the Brooks-Scanlon Lumber Company, for whom there is a plaque dedicated as "Power House Willie," at the Old Mill property, now the REI building.
Joan graduated from Bend High School in 1961. She met her future husband Ray on a blind date on August 19, 1962, and married at the Lutheran Church in downtown Bend, on September 7, 1963. Joan Spongberg had a successful career as a lending institution manager for over 30 years. In 1992, Joan and her husband Ray, joined the Central Oregon Classic Chevy Club. They restored a 1968 Camaro and spent the rest of their years together involved in the Club and traveling to car shows, which brought them great joy. Joan helped organize the Bend Flashback Cruz for many years.
Joan's final resting place will be Deschutes Memorial Chapel and Gardens, joining her beloved husband, Ray. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date for immediate family and friends.