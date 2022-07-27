May 15, 1942 - June 19, 2022

Joan Spongberg of Bend, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2022, at the age of 80 years old. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly, and son, Wade, along with Wade's wife, Linda and their son, Axel. She is also survived by her brother, Don Wachter, of Hubbard, and sister Sharon Fisher, of Oregon City. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond (Ray) Spongberg, who passed away on September 2, 2015, in Bend, as well as her parents Wilbert and Jeanette Wachter. Joan was born in Appleton, Minnesota, in 1942, and the family moved to Bend in 1953. Joan's father, Wilbert Wachter, worked as the sawmill power manager at the Brooks-Scanlon Lumber Company, for whom there is a plaque dedicated as "Power House Willie," at the Old Mill property, now the REI building.