Joan Rinker
January 1937 - June 2021
Joan Rinker, age 84, of Bend, passed away June 12, 2021 in her home.
Joan was born in January 1937 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. She attended nursing school in Johnstown and had a long professional career as an RN. She married her husband, Harold, in 1962. Joan was actively involved with her church. She loved quilting, crafts, and hosting gatherings for her friends.
Joan is survived by her four children (Mark, Martha, Matthew, and John) and four siblings (Walter, Larry, Janet, and her twin sister, Jean). She was preceded in death by her parents, twin siblings (Jimmy and Jayne), and husband.