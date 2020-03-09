December 13, 1933 - February 29, 2020
Jo Anne Schult passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side.
Jo Anne was born in Elgin, NE on December 13, 1933, to Lyle & Alta Chalfant. The family moved to McCall, ID for ten years, then moved to Prineville, OR where Jo Anne graduated in 1952.
Jo Anne married Dale Schult on June 5, 1954. Dale and Jo Anne had three children, Alan, Pam and Laurie. Alan lives in Prineville, OR and married Shelley Apperson. They have two girls and five grandchildren. Pam lives in Prairie Lea, TX and has four children, five grandchildren and one great-grandson. Laurie lives in Redmond, OR and has two children and one grandson.
Jo Anne worked as a beautician. She attended Zion Lutheran Church in Redmond, OR. She enjoyed her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed going to church, cooking, camping and going wood cutting. She loved her wonderful neighbors and looking out her back window at the deer, pond of ducks, beautiful trees and sunsets.
Jo Anne is survived by her sister, Gwen Boothe and her husband, Chuck Boothe, of Prineville, OR, her brother-in-law, Earl Schult and his wife, Marianne, of University Place, WA. Jo Anne had many fond nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews and many loving friends. Jo Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Schult, her brothers, Dallas and Glen Chalfant, her brother-in-law, Mel Schult and his wife, Norma, her sister-in-law, Vernell and her husband, Don Whippo and Joanne’s parents and Dale’s parents.
A Celebration of Life will be celebrated with family and friends at a later date.