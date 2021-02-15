Jimmie Dale Hayden
August 18, 1938 - November 18, 2020
Jim Hayden, Redmond High School Baseball Coach and Teacher, a 52 year resident of Redmond, died on Wednesday November 18, 2020.
Jim was born in Mena, Arkansas on August 18, 1938 to James and Anna Hayden, and moved with his parents to Lebanon, Oregon in 1941. He graduated from Lebanon High School and attended Oregon State University and Oregon College of Education becoming a teacher. Jim started his teaching and coaching career in Lakeview, Oregon, joined the Oregon National Guard before moving to Redmond to begin his 27 year run as a Teacher, Media Specialist, and Redmond High School Baseball Coach.
Jim was a dedicated father and coach. He enjoyed playing soft ball and spent many years at third base for Grover’s TV, a perennial state champion contender representing Redmond. His passion was coaching baseball, leading many teams to postseason play and student athletes to college play.
Jim was an active member in the Redmond Rotary club for many years. He acted as a liaison between Rotary Club and the Redmond high school. While in this role he impacted many students for future success. After his active membership Jim was named an Honorary Rotarian of Redmond.
Throughout Jim’s teaching career his main interest was building better school libraries. This also included bringing current technologies to schools. Jim played a key role in the foundation of Oregon Education Media Association, (OEMA), later changed to Oregon Associations of School Libraries. This organization is dedicated to the improvement of school libraries through the use of technology. He was appointed to represent this organization at national meetings and conferences across the country.
In 1999 Jim received a lifetime achievement award for his contributions to Oregon School libraries.
Jim also served on the State Library Board of Trustees from 1998 - 2006. This was a position appointed by the Oregon governor . During these two terms he served as the chair of the board. In 1991, Jim served as one of a eight person Oregon delegation to the White House Conference on Library Information Services; he was one of 700 delegates from around the United States.
Jim is survived by his wife Mary Hayden and his children, Catherine Hayden (Rachel Steck), Cara Hudson (Brett Hudson) and Jayel Hayden (Dana Hayden) his siblings Rick Hayden, Ron Hayden and Margaret Willings and his nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his son Marty Hayden and his parents James and Anna Hayden.
Due to the pandemic Jim’s service will be delayed.