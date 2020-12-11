Jimmie Dale Crane, a line operator for Korpine and longtime resident of Central Oregon, died November 25, 2020 at 67 after a valiant battle against Parkinson’s disease.
Jim was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Sept 17 1953. Then moved to Talent Oregon in 1965. Shortly after he met the love of his life and they married in 1973. Then moved to Bend Oregon where he started his career of 30 years and family. Jim was an avid fly-fisherman and one of the founding members of COSSA.
Jim and Cheryl had 5 beautiful children together. Jim is survived by wife, Cheryl Crane; his Daughter, Courtnie Collins; his son, Casey Crane; his son, Evan Crane; his daughter, Aurora Burger; and a long list of grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents and his Daughter Genevieve Crane.
There will be a private ceremony to spread Jim’s ashes.