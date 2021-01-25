Jim McWilliams August 12, 1940- December 13, 2020
Jim McWilliams of Bend, Oregon passed away from COVID complications with underlying conditions on December 13th at the age of 80. Jim is survived by his loving wife Sue, two sons Tim McWilliams and wife Erica Chambers, Kevin McWilliams and wife Alyson Evans; three siblings Pat Jussila, John McWilliams, Sally McWilliams and partner Beth Hutchison. He also leaves behind cousin Ed Lindsay and wife Peggy, cousin Susan Walker and husband Bob, nephew Tony McWilliams and wife Stephanie, niece Leslie Marcy and husband Robert. Jim was born in Oregon City, Oregon and graduated from Oregon State University with a degree in Political Science.
Jim and Sue met in Eugene, Oregon, eloped after a three-month whirlwind romance and remained dedicated to each other for 55 years. In addition to a highly decorated 25-year career as a Foreign Service Officer, Jim served two years in the Army. They lived in seven different countries and traveled to dozens more. In 1992 they settled in central Oregon but never stopped rollin...
Jim’s interests varied over the years and progressed from sporty cars, to motorcycles, to downhill skiing and finally to bicycles. In 1995 Jim undertook his first cross-country bike ride from Astoria, Oregon to Portland, Maine. He completed two more cross-country trips including one with his wife in 2004. He became an avid long-distance cyclist and rode over 25,000 miles during his lifetime.
When not on the ski slopes or his bike, Jim found many ways to donate his time to help others in need. He was a volunteer mediator for the Deschutes County Court and Community Dispute Resolution Program, Sisters Kiwanis member, volunteer reader for the Head Start Program, Sisters Library Board member, and driver taking Vets to Portland for medical care.
Upon his retirement in 1990, Jim was awarded the Intelligence Star and the Intelligence Medal of Merit. He was recognized for his extraordinary professionalism, integrity, leadership and resourcefulness. His impressive career of hard work and devotion to duty reflected great credit to his tenacious personality.
Jim was a kind, witty, friendly, courageous and extremely patriotic individual, a perpetual adventurer, fastidiously fueled by tea and scones. He will be missed by many to whom his memory will bring a smile.
Jim never gave up, never stopped trying to “keep on rollin”.
Please consider donating in Jim’s memory to: Doctors Without Borders: www.doctorswithoutborders.org