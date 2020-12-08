Jim Brennan passed away on November 7, 2020 from complications of Lewy Body Disease. He was born December 17, 1939 to Jim Brennan Sr. and Joy Brennan in Leavenworth, WA, where the story of an extraordinary life begins. A quote from the Leavenworth paper sums up his impact on his hometown; “LEAVENWORTH IS BRENNANIZED”.
Jim tied the American ski jumping record, winning the US Championship in 1960 with a record-equaling distance of 316 feet. This rare ability to float thru the air on skis gave him the opportunity to travel the world as a member of the US SKI team from 1959-1962. During those years Jim won ski jumping titles around the world. He was honored to be inducted into the AMERICAN SKI JUMPING HALL OF FAME in 2009.
Jim graduated from Western State College in Gunnison, CO with a master’s degree in Education. He met Delean (Dee) in Gunnison where she was also attending college. They were married January 8, 1969 in Bend, OR.
Jim joined the faculty at Central Oregon Community College where his most important responsibility was a the coach for the COCC ski team. His boundless energy served Jim well when Dee decided it was time for him to a job that did not involve traveling for months at a time. His perfect choice for this job was to become a Real Estate Broker. He was well suited for this career. He had a gift for helping people and never minded working long hours, as long as he could get to Mt. Bachelor to be the first in line on Powder Days.
His summer passion of windsurfing, gave him yet another opportunity to fly thru air. Jim will be greatly missed by his wife Delean Brennan, sister Jill Brennan, nephew Mike Brennan, niece Keely Brennan, sister-in-law Gay Brennan and his favorite cousin Bob Stroup.
No service is planned. In memorial, gifts may be make to LEWY BODY DEMENTIA ASSOCIATION at www.LBDA.org or mailed to 912 Kilian Road SW, Lilburn, Georgia, 30047.