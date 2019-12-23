February 28, 1951 - November 26, 2019

On November 26, 2019, Jesse Edwin Comfort, loving husband and father, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 68 in his home of natural causes. Jesse was born on February 28, 1951, in Oroville, California.

Jesse grew up and received his education in Chico, California. He was a Vietnam veteran and served in the Army from 1969 to 1972. Jesse was a Master Automotive Technician for over 20 years. He loved to work with his hands. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t repair. He was an excellent cook and a creative genius.

Jesse loved to spend time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He was happiest when all of the family was spending time together laughing and just enjoying each other’s company.

Jesse is survived by his wife, Betty; his children, David Comfort of Bend, Oregon, Nicole Carpenter of Boise, Idaho, Rachael Russo of Paradise, California, Micah Comfort of Chico, California, and Miranda DeValera of Chico, California. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren; his brother, Rocky Comfort of Chico, California; his sisters, Zelda Ferris of Malin, Oregon, and Betty Monlux of Chico, California; and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Comfort; his mother, Anita Flores; and his stepfather, Sol Flores.

He was a great husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

Services and a Celebration of Life honoring Jesse will be held in the spring of 2020.