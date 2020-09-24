1950-2020
Jerry Werner was born in Hillsboro Oregon August 12, 1950 and passed away on August 8, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jan Werner, 3 daughters and 8 grandchildren. Jerry was an amazing artist from the age of 12.
He followed his dreams to go to Art Center College of Design, graduating with a bachelor’s degree. Upon graduation, he relocated his family to Sisters Oregon. Over the years he became well-known for his public art throughout Central Oregon and Wilsonville.
He later became very fond of pickle ball and volunteering his time with student art classes and prison ministries. Jerry loved witnessing to anybody who would listen and we know that God was ready to take him home.
He will be missed until we see him again.
Please join us for his Celebration of Life September 26, 2020 • 1:00-3:00 p.m. Highland Baptist Church • Redmond Oregon