1938 - 2020
Jerry Sparks, avid outdoors man and family man, passed away January 16 at the age of 81.
He will be missed by his wife Billie, children Ken, Nancy, Chad, Jane, his grandchildren and everyone in his large family. He was Uncle Jerry not only to his nieces and nephews, but also to many others.
Jerry was a forestry engineer with Hampton Tree Farms for over 30 years and enjoyed every bit of it. While working at Hampton, he graduated from law school at Lewis and Clark College. He loved doing anything outdoors, or just soaking up the sun in a chair.
Jerry was a loyal friend and kept in touch with childhood friends from Clatskanie, classmates at Oregon State University and Lewis and Clark College, friends at Hampton Tree Farms, as well as his many friends from McMinnville and Crooked River.
A service will be held at Evergreen Lodge in McMinnville on Saturday February 15 at 1pm. Some of Jerry’s favorite desserts will be served.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to your favorite charity.