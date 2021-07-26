Sorry, an error occurred.
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Start your day with our top stories in your inbox
Receive weekly entertainment news occurring in Central Oregon
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Jerry Schram
January 28,1940 - July 14,2021
Jerry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Juanice Packnett . They had a daughter Staci who died in Bend in 1987.
Jerry’s mastery of anything mechanical kept him busy while he and his family lived in San Francisco, Reno, Juneau, Cody, Bend and Madras.
There were always fish to be caught; and a bird, deer or elk waiting for him. He was at his happiest when outdoors camping, hunting and fishing with his family and friends.
After Jerry retired from Pepsi Cola in Bend, he became a gentleman farmer in Madras.
He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. His sometimes grumpy demeanor could not disguise his kind heart. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.
Please keep him in your thoughts and if you would like to do something in his memory, rather than send flowers, consider making a contribution to a charity of your choice.
There will be a Celebration of Life on September 18, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at their home. Please join us for food, stories and sharing of memories.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sudoku, Crosswords, & Word Search
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.